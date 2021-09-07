Doris Mae (Parr) Lamb, 96, of Norvell Township, passed away at home August 14, 2021, and was born February 27, 1925, in Manchester Township. She was a wonderful homemaker and retired after 10 years from General Motors, Tecumseh, utilizing seamstress skills by sewing automotive bucket seats.

Upon her and Wilber’s graduation from Manchester High School in 1942, she was employed at Michigan Bell Telephone, Jackson, rising to chief operator, then married Wilber E. Lamb on November 30, 1946, in Manchester. Together they purchased a home in Clinton (1947), then a farm in Norvell Township (1951).

She is survived by their children, Louise Powell of Jackson, David Lamb of Norvell Township, and Ellen Lamb of Grand Ledge; grandchildren, Anne (Scott) Suchecki, James A. (Keri) Rowley, Sarah Powell, Nicholas (Claire) Powell, Christan Stoolmaker; great-grandchildren, Logan, Andrew, Brett, and Shane Stahl, Madison and Kaitlyn Rowley, Audi and Averi Powell, nieces and nephews. Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Wilber E. Lamb (2020); parents, Lowell and Alta (Grossman) Parr; sister, Lucille (John) Bevier; grandparents, Hiram and Louise (Cash) Parr and Fred J. and Lydia (Staebler) Grossman; great-grandparents, William and Mary Ann (Rushton) Parr, Isaac and Margaret (O’Connor) Cash, John and Elizabeth (Gross) Grossman, John and Anna Catharina (Gieske) Staebler.

She was known for her flower gardens which provided fresh and dried bouquets. She canned and froze vegetable’s from her garden and fruit from her parents’ trees. She sewed clothing for herself and her children including winter coats; she also embroidered, knitted, crocheted, and cross-stitched. Many of these skills she shared with her grandchildren. Her sister and she created and decorated cakes for weddings and occasions; she was known for her wonderful and renowned cooking and baking skills which she also enjoyed teaching to her grandchildren.

Doris loved to read, having read her Bible three times. Her eyesight was later affected by Macular Degeneration, but she continued by listening to taped books. Years ago, she taught Sunday School, played piano, and sang in the choir at Methodist and Presbyterian Churches; as a child, mother, and grandmother, she loved building snowmen. Doris and Wilber traveled extensively in the Caribbean, Europe, and all the states and provinces of North America; then wintered in Arcadia, Fla. for 28 years.

With deep gratitude, we thank Elara Home Health Care and Elara Hospice (Donna and Emma) for their excellent services and care and to Arthur-Day Funeral Home, Michigan Center for their professionalism with final arrangements.

Dual memorial services will be held for Doris and Wilber at 11 a.m., on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 13516 Horning Road, Brooklyn Mich. 49230, with Pastor Larry Lee officiating. (www.arthur-day.com)