Doris E. Brink, 87, formerly of Adrian, died late Friday evening, February 4, 2022, at her home in Wauseon, Ohio, with her family by her side, while under the compassionate care of CHP Hospice.

Born March 4, 1934, in Waldron, Mich., she was the daughter of Adam F. and Mary I. (Brandeberry) Lewis. Doris was employed by Adrian College as an off-set printer and custodian, as well as a teacher’s aide for the Adrian Headstart Program.

On April 26, 1951, Doris married Earl R. Brink, Sr. in Hillsdale. They shared over 67 years of love and memories until he preceded her in death on April 14, 2018.

She was an active and faithful member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Adrian. In her spare time, Doris enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and gardening. Doris and Earl spent their summers at Wildwater Beach, Manitou Beach, Mich. She will be remembered for her sweet spirit and giving heart. Doris especially loved her family and spending time with them.

Doris is survived by her children, Earl (Barbara) Brink, Jr. of Onsted, Michael (Sharron) Brink of Adrian, Patricia (Dan) Heintschel of Bluffton, South Carolina, and Terri (Jim) Figy of Wauseon, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Michelle Case, Adam and Aaron Brink, Michael and Matthew Brink, Rob and Andrew Heintschel, Emily Detmon, and Scott Horton; 16 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Margaret Lentz.

In addition to her parents and beloved husband, Earl, Doris was preceded in death by her daughter, Cynthia Horton in 1990; and her siblings, Dorothy, Edna, Elinora, Violet, Earl, Julia, and Carol.

A funeral service for Doris will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Adrian, with Rev. Joel Sarrault, officiating. Burial will follow at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian and again on Friday at the church beginning at 10 a.m. and continuing until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, Adrian, Emmaus Lutheran Church, Wauseon, or CHP Hospice. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.