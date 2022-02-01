Don Patrick Leonard, 62, born on July 4, 1959, of Grass Lake, Mich., passed away on January 13, 2022. At the time of his passing, he was surrounded by his loved ones. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Kelly Straith Leonard. Also, surviving Don are his sons, Sean (Jessica) and Ian; his aunt/godmother, Maureen Jeffries; his siblings, Clayton (Anne), Scott (Stacey), Toni Talerico (Craig), and Nick (Jennifer); and his much-loved nieces and nephews.

Don was the oldest of five children, born to Clayton and Patricia Leonard. He started showing dogs with his parents when he was ten and continued this tradition with his wife and sons. He was very proud of his sons and loved to spend time with them. His life was built around his family and his passion for the dogs. He was admired and loved by many and will be greatly missed. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, generosity, and outgoing personality.

Private services were held at Sherwood Funeral Home, Grass Lake. Please sign Don’s guest book at sherwoodfh.com.