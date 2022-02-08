Dennis Michael Almond, 79, of Brooklyn passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital in Jackson after a lengthy battle with lung disease. Mike’s family and friends will gather together Friday, February 11, 2022, from 10 am to noon at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel, with his funeral service to follow at noon. Winnie Cook will officiate.

He was born on January 29, 1943, in Acushnet, Mass., to James and Addie (Brightman) Almond. Mike married the love of his life, Elizabeth Price, on October 6, 1962, in New Bedford, Mass. He will be remembered for his endless commitment to the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Mike was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to all. He had a terrific sense of humor and enjoyed singing George Jones songs. His favorite past times were fishing, eating pastry and donuts. He traveled throughout the United States for the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Mike was a past regional President and past State Aerie President for the Eagles as well, giving over 30 years of his time. He was also a member of the Brooklyn Moose Lodge 2651 and the Irish Hills Eagles 3689. Mike retired from Motorwheel in Ypsilanti.

Mike is survived by his loving wife of nearly 60 years, Elizabeth; his children, Eugene (Rhonda) Almond, Addie Jane Almond, Antionnette “Toni” (Jason) Kettner; siblings, Betty Nunus, Roberta (Ray) Perry, Judy Almond and Arthur Almond; seven grandchildren; fur grandchildren, Panda, Sophia Petrillo, Hara and Betty White; many great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, eight siblings and a nephew, Bruce Perry.

