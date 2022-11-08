Donna Rae Stahl, 80, of Michigan Center passed away peacefully Thursday, November 3, 2022, at home with her loving family by her side. Donna’s family and friends will gather for a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Norvell Township Cemetery.

She was born on November 28, 1941, in Jackson, Mich., to Ray and Irene (Childs) Singer. Donna married the love of her life, Robert Stahl on March 10, 1962, at Our Lady of Fatima in Michigan Center, Mich. They had 60 wonderful years together. She will be remembered as a golden woman, who loved life, her family, and she was devoted to her husband.

Donna and Robert raised their children in a Catholic fashion. Together they owned and operated an Adult Foster Care Facility for 28 years. Donna loved all sports, University of Michigan football, Detroit Tigers and Lions, and golf. One of her favorite places to vacation was St. Augustine, Fla., and spending many winters there. She enjoyed watching and taking care of the birds, gardening, and oil painting. Donna hosted every family dinner possible, even planning for this Thanksgiving. She enjoyed traveling and playing blackjack at the casino. Donna idolized her grandchildren and everyone that met her loved her. She will be missed greatly by all who knew and loved her.

Donna is survived by her husband, Robert; her children, Robert Stahl and Kimberly (Ben) Daniels; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Roxanna Stahl; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Parrish; sister, Louise DeBois; brothers, Douglas Singer, Gordon Singer, and Julius Rubert.

