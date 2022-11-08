George E. Denton

George Ernest Denton, 89, of Lake Columbia, died at his home on November 6, 2022, with his family by his side. George’s family and friends will gather on Friday, November 11, 2022, from 10 a.m. to noon at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel. The funeral service will follow at noon at the funeral home. Pastor Jeff Sheeks will officiate. Burial to follow at Jefferson Cemetery.

George was born on August 27, 1933, to George Henry and Elizabeth Lee (Slaven) Denton in Pike County, Ky. His early years were spent in the coal mining community of New Camp near the banks of the Tug River, the border there between Kentucky and West Virginia. Along with his siblings, George attended Williamson High School in neighboring Mingo County, West Virginia. It was there he met and began dating his future bride, Thelma Jo Estepp.

After graduating from high school in 1951 George worked for a time at Sherman’s Jewelers in Williamson before going to work for Pond Creek Collieries which owned the mine at New Camp where his father was a foreman.

On November 15, 1952, George married Thelma and they soon moved to Michigan, settling in the Detroit suburb of Hazel Park. George and Thelma’s children were born there Brenda Sue, Elizabeth Ann (aka Libby), Thelma Leah, and George Joseph (aka Joe).

While living in Hazel Park George first worked at Michigan Sewer followed by the Ford Rouge Plant and finally the Ford Rawsonville Plant where he made his career as a machine repairman. In June 1960 George relocated his family to Taylor Township (which became the city of Taylor in 1968) and they had a good life there for many years.

In 1990 George retired after 34 years with the Ford Motor Company and bought a summer home on Lake Columbia. In 1995 George and Thelma sold their home in Taylor and moved full-time to Columbia Township where they have lived ever since. George had a good life here on this beautiful lake with wonderful friends and neighbors.

George will be missed by his wife, Thelma; his children, Brenda Denton-Evans; Thelma (Gary) Woodworth; Joe Denton; his grandchildren, Jeremy (Kristine) Vereen; Jeanna (Dennis) Tripp; Elizabeth Woodworth; and great-grandchildren, Riley Jacobs, Tyler Bregg, Kayla and Shane Vereen, Aubren, Aislinn and Daxton Tripp. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Libby Denton; brothers, John Henry Denton, William Melvin Denton and James Donald Denton; and sister, Betty Virginia Lewis.

Please leave a message of comfort for George’s family or sign his guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.