Clemente C. ‘Clem’ Ruiz, 80, of Clark Lake, passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021. He was born at Highland Park, Mich., in 1941, the son of Manuel and Caroline (Maino) Ruiz. Clem grew up in Ferndale; then went on to earn his bachelor’s degree from Ferris State University. Later in his career, he furthered his education with a master’s degree from Michigan State University. He was a lifelong educator, teaching in the Business Department at Columbia Central High School for 30 years. Clem also taught driver’s training courses to students at several Jackson County schools during his tenure as an educator.

Clem is survived by his wife and partner of 55 years, Vicki F. (Bloom) Ruiz; daughter, Marie (Scott) Pettis; son, Jeff Ruiz; five grandchildren, Greg (Victoria) Bryant, Dylan (Trisha) Bryant, Tyler Pettis, Dustin Ruiz and Zoe Ruiz; three great-grandchildren, Payton, Wyatt and Waylon Bryant; sister-in-law, Dawn (Jim) Mannor; niece, Erin (Kevin) Zalma; great-niece, Adeline Zalma and great-nephew, Austin Zalma; many special neighbors, long-time family friends and wonderful Lions Club friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Manuella Ruiz; brother, Eugene Ruiz; and in-laws, Irwin and Frances (Day) Bloom

For the past 55 years, Clem enjoyed living at their home on Clark Lake. He enjoyed water sports, hunting, fishing and bowling. The greatest joy was that of watching and being a part of his children and grandchildren’s life events over the years, he certainly was proud of them all. Since 1979, he had a great passion for the Lions Club and community service that the Lions clubs provide. Clem was active with the Lions on the club, district, state and international levels. He was past president of the Clarklake Lions Club and is now an active member of the Michigan Center Lions Club. Clem was District Governor in 1996-97; former president of the Lions of Michigan Foundation; active with the Michigan Braille Transcribing Fund; International Convention Liaison for many years; as well as other key roles in the Lions organization too many to mention. He loved to travel, and he and Vicki were able to travel to over 25 Lions International Conventions on four different continents.

Services to honor and celebrate Clem’s life will be held at Arthur-Day Funeral Home in Michigan Center on Monday, December 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Reverend Larry Rubingh officiating. Interment will follow at Clark Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. with Lions Club Honors at 6 p.m. For those who wish, contributions in Clem’s memory may be given to the Michigan Center Lions Club or the Lions of Michigan Foundation. (www.arthur-day.com)