Dolores Jean Buss, 83, died Sunday, October 13, 2019, at her home. She was born March 19, 1936 in Norvell, Mich., the daughter of Philip H. and Gladys G. (Pittman) Jones.

Dolores was confirmed at St. John United Church of Christ on Waters Road, and she attended Zion Lutheran Church. Over the years she was employed at three different banks, Ann Arbor Bank and Trust, First of America in Manchester, and Lake Trust Credit Union in Chelsea. Dolores was a member of Farm Bureau and Rogers Corner Extension. She volunteered for the Red Cross. Dolores enjoyed singing karaoke, square dancing, and walking. She also enjoyed spending time with her dog, Chase, as well as her grandkids and great-grandkids.

On April 7, 1956, she married LeRoy Buss, and he preceded her in death on December 9, 2013. She’s also preceded in death by her parents; a sister, LaDonna; and a brother, Delbert. Survivors include a son, Darrin (Brenda) Buss of Chelsea; a daughter, Jeannie Gilbert of Chelsea and Lewis Gilbert of Brooklyn; a sister, Arlene Wolf; four grandchildren, Samantha (Andrew) Early, Steven (Christina) Buss, Mark and Amy Gilbert; two great-grandsons, Parker and Connor Early; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Friday, Oct. 18, at 11 a.m., at Cole Funeral Chapel, Chelsea with Pastor Drex Morton officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery on Ellsworth Road.

The family will receive friends Thursday from 1-4 and 6-9 pm, and Friday from 10-11 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s Association or the Chelsea Meals on Wheels (make checks out to Chelsea Senior Center).