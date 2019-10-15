Her legacy . . . Autumn Eve Corbin, 63, passed away October 10, 2019. She was born on November 1, 1955, in Jackson, Mich., to Ernest and Viola (Wolfe) Holmberg.

She will be remembered for being kind-hearted and always willing to help someone in need. She loved playing pool and was highly skilled at crochet. Over the years, she made many baby blankets, beautiful afghans and toys of her own design.

Her family . . . Autumn will be missed by her children, Dr. Michelle Corbin and Rodney Corbin; sister, Clara Grant; and her niece, Stacy Moore. She was preceded in death by a son, Bernie Corbin, and her parents.

Her farewell . . . Autumn’s family and friends will gather Tuesday, October 15, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel, Brooklyn, Mich., where her farewell will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 3 p.m. Friends and family may gather from 2 p.m. until time of service with Pastor Ron Clark officiating. Burial will follow at Clarklake Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the family for future designation. Please leave a message of comfort for Autumn’s family at 877-231-7900 or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.