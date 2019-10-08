Ann Marie Taylor-Fields, 55, of Cement City, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019, at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson.

She was born on September 16, 1964, in Garden City, Mich., to Arnold and Mary Ann (Martin) Taylor, Jr. She married Robert H. Fields on July 16, 1984, in Toledo, Ohio, and he survives.

Ann Marie lived her early life in Romulus, Mich., before moving to Liberty Township. She then lived in the Cement City area for the past 27 years. She received her G.E.D. from Romulus High School. She was a volunteer worker for the Community Action Agency in Jackson for 11 years, where she was on the board of directors. She enjoyed traveling, eating at classic restaurants, going shopping, playing Bingo, amusement parks and she was a White Witch.

Surviving besides her husband, Robert; are one daughter, Stephanie Fields of Taylor, Mich.; one son, Chuck Taylor (Alice Ho) of New York City; six grandchildren, Devin Wright, Jaden Wright, Jasmine Wright, Noah Messer, Lila Messer, Alexa Messer; three brothers, Timmy Taylor of Texas, Terry (Dawn) Taylor of Spring Hill, Fla., Joey Taylor of St. Petersburg, Fla.; one sister, Rosemary (Eddie) Cobb of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; nephews, nieces and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and her dog, Buttercup.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison, with Pastor Drew Woods officiating. Burial will take place at Highland Cemetery in Brooklyn. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, and from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday.

