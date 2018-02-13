

Dolores Elaine “Dee” Callahan, 83, of Lake LeAnn, Somerset Township passed away on February 5, 2018 at Henry Ford Allegiance Health. She was born on January 10, 1935 in Plymouth, Mich. to Garnett and Clarice (Green) Nesbitt.

Dee is survived by three children, Gary D. (Janice), Darlene (Dave) Campbell and Brian (Jenee) Callahan; nine grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in passing by her parents; her husband, M. Dean Callahan; one brother, Alton Nesbitt and one grandson, Shayne Smith.

Dee was very talented when it came to art. She received her Associates Degree in Art from Siena Heights University. She loved to paint and has many pieces that her family will cherish forever. She enjoyed wintering in Florida with her husband Dean and was also an avid visitor to the Big Boy in Brooklyn. She would go there daily for coffee and to chat with the locals. Dee could also play the piano and gave several of her grandchildren piano lessons. She was a longtime member of the Heart O’ Lakes United Brethren Church. In addition to her art skills she also wrote a children’s book and went to several schools to read it to children.

A memorial service to honor the life of Dee Callahan will be held at the Heart O’ The Lakes United Brethren Church, 7031 Jefferson Road, Brooklyn, on Saturday, March 3, 2018 beginning at 4 p.m. with Pastor Cyle Young officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday from 2 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may make memorial contributions to Heart O’ Lakes United Brethren Church. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guestbook and/or send a condolence to the family.