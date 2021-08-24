Diane Kay (Carnahan) Rang, 76, of Brooklyn, Mich., passed away on August 16, 2021. Diane was born on April 18, 1945, in Adrian, Mich., the daughter of Dayle and Geraldine Carnahan who has preceded her in death. She retired from public service after 30 years with the Post Office.

Diane loved to be on the lake or at the cabin on the Manistee River. She adored her family and loved spending time with and spoiling her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She always gave her family her full support. Diane was very artistic and had a talent for decorating and crafting, including caning chairs and making stained glass. Her passion, however, was sewing. She made thousands of mittens and hats, stuffed animals, kitty blankets and toys. She donated many handmade items to Shriners, Homeless Angels, and animal shelters. Diane was selfless, lived her life for others, and will be remembered for her endless generosity.

Diane is survived by her best friend of 35 years and husband since 2002, Frank C. Branch; children, Kendra (John) Barak and Eric Rang; step-daughter, Rachel (Johnathon) Keene; grandchildren, Benjamin (Victoria), Reilly, Bryant, Megan, Ellionna, Ethan, and Elayna; six great-grandchildren; brother, Larry (Sonnie) Carnahan; siblings-in-law, Kendell (Jane) Branch, Kim (Fred) Cauley, and Geri (Jennifer) Branch; and her canine companion, Nahnuk.

The family is honoring Diane’s wishes by not planning any official services. The family would like to thank the kind and caring staff of the Sparrow Hospice House. Messages of condolence for the family and memories can be shared in Diane’s online guestbook at www.VickersFuneralHomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be directed to Cascades Humane Society, 1515 Carmen Drive, Jackson, MI 49202 or online at www.chspets.com or to the Sparrow Hospice House of Mid-Michigan, Sparrow Foundation, 1215 E. Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI 48912 or online at www.sparrow.org. Arrangements entrusted to Vickers Leslie Funeral Home, 109 N. Church Street/P.O. Box 503, Leslie, MI 49251, 517-878-6600.