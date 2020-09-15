Diana Carole Bailey, 77, of Onsted, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2020, at Hospice of Lenawee. Diana was born December 11, 1942, in Ann Arbor, Mich., the daughter of Donald and Edith Mae (Koalander) Bailey. She was a graduate of Pioneer High School, Ann Arbor, Mich., Jackson Community College and Spring Arbor College and also attended Eastern Michigan University. Diana was a dental assistant retired after 30 years of service and also worked in many other medical health fields.

Diana is survived by her children, Laurence Arthur (Kay Webb) Boyd III, Annette (Brian Mann) Boyd-Walker, and Angela Nicole (Joe) Weaver; siblings, Wayne (Jerry) Bailey, Charles Bailey, Gary Bailey, and Laurie Lynn (Tracy) Newsome; four grandchildren, Rose (Andrew) Simpson, Greg (Dusty) Walker, Matthew Weaver, and Eowyn Weaver and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents.

At her request cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Norvell Baptist Church with Pastor Ned Burnstein officiating. Visitation will be at 10 a.m., one hour preceding the service. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.pursefuneralhome.com.