Natalie Merica Eckfeld, 95, of Brooklyn, Mich., formerly of Monroe, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home in Jackson. She was born in Rensselaer, Ind., on March 25, 1925.

While attending business college in Indianapolis, Nan met her future husband, Carl, who was attending chiropractic college. They married March 30, 1947, in Rensselaer, Ind., and later moved to Monroe where Nan managed her husband’s chiropractor business from 1949 until his passing in 1985. In 2015, Nan moved to Brooklyn to be near her children.

Surviving are two sons, Craig Eckfeld and Brian Eckfeld of Onsted, Mich.; daughter, Joan (Randy) Jackson of Brooklyn; grandson, Matthew Eckfeld (Aarti Ogirala) of New York City; step-granddaughter, Rachel (Brian) Johns; step-great-grandsons, Ryan, and Randy York. She is also survived by sister Janet (Walter) Gross of Indianapolis and Gene (Kay) Merica of Hope, Idaho. Three brothers and one sister preceded her in death.

Cremation and interment will be in Monroe; no service will be scheduled.

Memorials may be made to the American Red Cross or Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice House in Jackson, Mich.