Derek Alan Shaffer, age 42 years, of Onsted, formerly of Morenci, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016, at his home. He was born Sept. 10, 1974, in Morenci, the son of Richard J. and Carol Jean (Lester) Shaffer. Derek graduated from Morenci High School in 1992. He married Susan J. Hill Oct. 4, 1997, in Onsted and she survives. Derek was a master electrician for Chrysler at the Warren plant. He was an extremely hard worker, starting at the Gambles Hardware Store in Morenci as a teenager, which led to being gifted in doing all kinds of construction jobs and working on cars. In his free time, Derek loved cooking, fishing and hunting.

Surviving besides his wife, Susan, is their son, Lucas Shaffer of North Carolina; stepdaughter, Jamie (Brandon) McRobert of Adrian; stepson, Justin (Mandy) Graham of North Carolina; three grandchildren, Logan, Reese and Dempsey; his parents, Richard (Carol) Shaffer; two brothers, Daniel and Darrel (April) Shaffer all of Morenci; father-in-law, Robert Hill of Florida; and numerous other extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Audrey Hill.

Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, at the Dunn Chapel, Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Onsted with Pastor Fritz Kruse officiating. Interment of ashes will follow at Maple Shade Cemetery in Onsted. A visitation will be held prior to the service starting at noon.

Condolences and messages of comfort for the family can be left at www.brownvanhemert.com.

