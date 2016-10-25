Beverly Sue Avis

Beverly Sue (Wilcox) Avis, age 86, peacefully passed away Oct. 25, 2016, under the care of the amazing staff at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home.

Bev was preceded in death by her husband, John (Big Daddy). She is survived by her sons, John (Marsha), Mark (Helen) and David; her sister, Judy (Bob) and brother, Tom (Eloise); grandchildren, Adam, Ann, Ben, Dan (Mallory), Sam (Chrissey); and great-grandchildren, Gavin and Jenna.

Family, Avis Orchards, Clarklake, and the Beach Bar provided Bev with a full and exciting life with memorable events and dear friends too numerous to count. Bev, in keeping with her unique personality, declined a memorial service requesting that those wanting to say goodbye do so in their own personal way. If so inclined, donation in Bev’s remembrance can be made to Jackson County Medical Care Facility or Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home.

Per their wishes, Bev and John’s ashes will be returned to Clarklake attended by family and close friends at a future date. Cremation arrangements under the care of Arthur-Day Funeral Home, Michigan Center. www.arthur-day.com

