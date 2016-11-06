Bridget C. Conrad, 57, of Dunedin, Fla., and Addison, died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. She was born July 29, 1959, in Trenton, the daughter of Bill and Joan (Hutchins) Chesser. Bridget graduated from Onsted High School in 1977. She is survived by her husband, Ronald; three children; one granddaughter; seven brothers and sisters; and numerous other extended family. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2016, at the Fellowship Baptist Church, 3200 Reed Road, Clarklake, Mich., with interment to follow. Visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison.

