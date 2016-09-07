Annalliece “Ann” Armstrong, age 88, of Onsted, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016, at her home. She was born Aug. 12, 1928, in Detroit, the daughter of Elisha and Rena (Clements) Hancock.

Ann worked at Ford Motor Company for 37½ years before enjoying 19 plus years of retirement. She was a member of INTERTEL, MENSA, DAR, Red Hat Society, Brooklyn Eagles and The Humane Society of the United States.

A very strong and independent woman, Ann raised six children, Jim (Moe) of Allen Park, Vickie of Lincoln Park, Jeff of Brooklyn, Colleen of Cambridge Township and she was preceded in death by Mike (2016) and Greg (1994). Additionally, Ann is survived by seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Fulfilling her strong desire and wishes, Ann has been cremated. A “Celebration of Ann’s Life” luncheon will take place in the near future. Arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Chapel, Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Onsted. Condolences and messages of support can be left at www.brownvanhemert.com.

