Ronald Jack Leffingwell, 85, of Brooklyn, formerly of Hudson, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020, at his home. He was born on March 21, 1935, in Detroit, the son of Russell J. and Mildred (Keifer) Leffingwell. Ron graduated from Hudson High School in 1954 and attended Michigan State University in the Agriculture Program. Ron married Sharon Powers on December 27, 1991, in Jackson and she survives. He was a member of the Brooklyn Presbyterian Church. Ron owned and operated Leffingwell Estates in Hudson for over 28 years. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his family, farming, woodworking, guitar, banjo, playing the stock market, flying his drone, biking across Michigan with PALM, and driving his antique John Deere tractor over the Mackinac Bridge and lake life.

Ron loved being with his family, especially at the lake.

Ron loved his family and is survived by his wife, Sharon and four daughters, Cyndie (Lowell) Beaney, Susan (Brent) Milligan, Sara (Michael) Archer, Carrie (Devin Reale) Leffingwell; and nine grandchildren, Scott, Allison (Robert), Luke (Leah), Logan, Meredith, Morgan (Luke), Noah, Nicolas, and Piper, plus four great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Alyssa, Dawson, and Declan. When Ron married Sharon he was blessed by the addition of her family, two daughters, Sarah (Randall) Yentsch and Shelley (Michael) Ancheta; one son, Richard Jackson; eight grandchildren, Justine, Alex, Henry, Eva, Nathan, Nick, Samantha, and Sydney; brother-in-law, Bill Nye; nephew, Richard Nye; niece, Jill (Mark) Draper and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Peggy Nye, and grandson, Matt Beaney,

The celebration of life was held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson with Pastor Douglas Plunkett officiating. Due to COVID-19 the service was held outside under a tent. Visitation was held for one hour prior to the service. Memorials are suggested to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Condolences and words of comfort can be left at brownvanhemert.com.