A J Green passed away May 12, 2021, at the age of 89, under the loving care of his family and the wonderful staff of the Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice. A J’s family and friends will gather Wednesday, May 19, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel. A private funeral service will be held Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Cornerstone Community Church. Pastor John Masters to officiate. Interment will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery, Napoleon with full Military Honors, provided by Brooklyn American Legion – 315. COVID-19 mandates will be observed.

A J was born in Hodges, Ala., to Arlin and Ileatha Green. He grew up and attended school there before moving to Adrian at the age of 18. AJ started work at Tecumseh Products but was called, in 1950, to enlist in the Korean War with his Alabama National Guard unit and was a part of the 252nd Transportation Truck Company. After his discharge, he returned to Adrian and worked 42 years at the Products. AJ enjoyed many years of hunting, golfing, traveling, and camping with family and friends.

A J was preceded in death by his parents and eight siblings. He is survived by his wife, Marlene; children, Elizabeth (Michael) Wahl, Vicky (Ronald) Brooket, David (Lori) Green, Michael Thurston, Lori (Dave) Morse, and Teresa Patterson; eight grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home. Please leave a message of comfort for A J’s family or sign his guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.