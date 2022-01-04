Ethel Margaret Wahr, 96, went to be with her Savior on December 31, 2021. Ethel’s family held a private gathering and graveside committal with interment at Norvell Cemetery next to her beloved husband. A public gathering will be determined later.

She was born on October 29, 1925, in Manchester, Mich., to Julius and Emelie (Feldcamp) Frey and grew up in Jackson, Mich. She graduated from Jackson High School in 1942. Ethel married the love of her life, the late, Norwin Wahr, on April 3, 1948. Her last receptionist position before retirement was for Optometrist Dr. Louis Shovels in Brooklyn, Mich. She was a devoted Lutheran all her life and she and her husband were long-term members of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church of Brooklyn, Mich.

Ethel is survived by her two sons, Gary (Donna L.) Wahr of Grass Lake, Michigan and Dr. Dennis (Dr. Joyce) Wahr of Minneapolis, Minn. She was blessed with five grandchildren, Andrea (Steven) Webb of Clarklake; Matthew Wahr of Manchester; Jennifer and Alexa Wahr both in the San Francisco Bay area; and Christine (Neal) Howard of Boston, Mass. There are also four great-grandchildren, Michael and Jason Wahr; Elliot and James Howard; two nieces and three nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 51 years, Norwin; her brother and sister-in-law, Lynn and Leona Frey.

