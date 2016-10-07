Mary Massengill, 66, was struck by a car while bicycling on M-124 near her Brooklyn, Mich., home, Oct. 7, 2016. She and her friend and neighbor, Debbie Patterson, died in the accident.

Mary was born and raised in Toledo, Ohio, the sixth of eight children, to Sylvester and Marcella (Iott) Diroff. She retired from Toledo Public Schools where she worked for more than 30 years as a mainstream coordinator with special needs youth, preparing them for a successful re-entry to the regular classroom. She was passionate about encouraging others, and keeping fit through an active lifestyle.

Her first sport was rollerskating as a child and later teaching children’s group lessons. Her sons, Jay and John could skate from the time they could walk. Her other sports were pickleball, kayaking, waterwalking in the lake and bicycling, frequently inviting others to join her. Her friends and family knew her as a hard worker, often initiating ‘work parties’ as a way of being together while getting a project done. One of her many projects she shared with her husband, Claude, was garage saling for books, to encourage reading among the youngest members of the family. Mary lived her life to enrich the lives of others.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Richard C. Diroff, Kenneth L. Diroff and James A. (Alynda) Diroff.

She is survived by her husband, Claude Massengill; sons, James (Christina) Jennewine of Warren, Mich., John Jennewine of Tucson, Ariz., John (Melissa) Massengill, Monroe, Mich., Jeff Abel of Toledo, Ohio; daughter, Julie Massengill, of Ida, Mich.; brothers, Robert (Cathy) Diroff of Apache Junction, Ariz., Donald Diroff of Toledo, Ohio; sisters, Dee (Dave) Winkel of Lambertville, Mich., Debra Diroff of Toledo, Ohio; nephew, Jonathan (Myrande) Diroff, nieces, Alexa (Brian) Skelding, Jessi (David) Daunhauer of Lambertville, Mich.; six grandchildren, Austin, Caitlyn, Nicholas, Nathan, Noah and Nolan ;and nine great-nieces and nephews.

A private memorial gathering will be held in Mary’s honor. The family wishes to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers.

