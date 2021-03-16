Dean Lowe, Jr.

Dean E. Lowe, Jr., 56, passed away on March 8, 2021. He was born on March 10, 1964, in Peru, Ind., to Dean and Annis (Bradley) Lowe. Dean’s family will hold a private family gathering.

Dean will be remembered for living life to its fullest. He attended Napoleon High School, then transferred, and graduated from Grass Lake High School in 1982. Dean was employed at Lester Brothers, Inc. for many years as a machine operator. He enjoyed watching and participating in demolition derbies and building ships in bottles. Dean was accomplished at leatherworking and loved gardening along with camping with his family and friends. On clear days, Dean enjoyed flying his remote-control airplane.

He is survived by his children, Bethany (Tyler) Hastie of Fayetteville, North Carolina and Dean Lowe, III of Grass Lake, Mich.; his father, Dean, Sr.; his siblings, Tonyia (Jeffrey, Sr.) Eineder of Grass Lake, and Donald (Christine) Lowe of Grass Lake, Mich.; eight grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Annis Lowe.

Memorial contributions may be given to the family for future designation. Please leave a message of comfort for Dean’s family or sign his guestbook at EinederFuneralHomes.com.