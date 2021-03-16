Barbara Ann Leja, 71, passed away peacefully at Spring Arbor Assisted Living, February 14, 2021. Barbara’s family and friends will gather Saturday, March 13, 2021, from 10 a.m. to noon at the First Baptist Church, Brooklyn, with the funeral service to follow at noon. Pastor Jeff Sheeks will officiate.

She was born on August 2, 1949, in Grosse Pointe, Mich., to Charles Farrington and Bernadine (Paye) Farrington. Barbara married the love of her life, Jan Leja, on September 25, 1971, in Redford, Mich. She will be remembered as a little person with a big personality. Barbara is a 1967 alumnus of Redford Union High School. Later in life, she attended Jackson Community College. Barbara was employed by Motorola, and more recently at Tenneco, Inc., for 12 years. She retired in 2011 and spent her time with the things she loved most – her family, her girls, boating and traveling.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 49 years, Jan; her daughters, Wendee (Kenton) Green of Cary, Ill.; Amanda (Jeffrey) Briggs of Brooklyn, Mich.; siblings, Sue O’Connor of Livonia, Mich.; Russ (Jane) Farrington of Westland, Mich.; and Bob Farrington of Bradenton, Fla.; grandchildren, Maxwell, Olivia and Sophie Green; Amanda Briggs, Eric Briggs; Emily and Gavin Zuver and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Due to Covid -19 mandates, masks and social distancing will be observed. Memorial contributions are suggested to Alzheimer’s Association: Michigan Great Lakes Chapter. Please leave a message of comfort for Barbara’s family or sign her guestbook at EinederFuneralHomes.com.