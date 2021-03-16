Tedra Ann (D’Haene) Packard, born July 16, 1977, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Another life has gone far too soon. She was preceded in death by three of her grandparents, Lorraine D’Haene, and Ralph and LaDonna Presto; her mother, Barbara D’Haene; her twin sister, Kendra; three sons, Aden, Bryce and Caleb, and other extended family members. She is survived by her two sons, Cade and Brayden Packard; dad, Denny D’Haene; brother, Dominic D’Haene (Bekah); sister, Cabrina Noonan (Tim); and four nieces, Natalie, Libby, Madeline, and Hannah. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She will always be remembered for her unique and infectious laugh, fun-loving nature, and her giving heart.

A celebration of life will be held at St. Michael’s in Monroe, Mich., on Friday, March 19, 2021, viewing at 11 a.m., mass at noon. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to her sons, Cade and Brayden Packard.

Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. May her soul and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.