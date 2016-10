David G. Houghton, age 56, of Addison, died Monday, Oct. 24, 2016. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

