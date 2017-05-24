His legacy . . . David Eugene Kohlhofer, 65, passed away May 17, 2017, surrounded by his loving family and Allegiance Hospice. He was born July 21, 1951, in Perrysburg, Ohio, to George and Sally (Williams) Kohlhofer Sr. David married the love of his life, Marilyn Blausey on March 1, 1975, in Ohio. He worked at Uniloy Milacron in Tecumseh, Mich., for 39 years. David was highly involved in the Columbia youth football team for 13 years. He was a member of the Columbia Association and had a lot on Lake Columbia. David also enjoyed spending time outdoors, camping, hunting, and fishing. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

His family . . . David leaves behind his wife, Marilyn; and son, David (Michele) Kohlhofer Jr. He is also survived by his siblings, George, Frank, Karen, Kenneth, and Michael. David is preceded in death by his parents; brothers James and Roy (Cindy); sister-in-law, Theresa.

His farewell . . . David’s community farewell will be Monday, May 22, 2017, at 3 p.m. with a gathering beginning at noon until the time of service. Memorial donations may be given to Allegiance Hospice. Please sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com or leave a message of comfort for the Kohlhofer family by calling 877-231-7900.