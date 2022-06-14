Darrell D. Koon, 94, of Napoleon Township, passed away at home Saturday, June 4, 2022, surrounded by his loving family and under the care of Henry Ford Home Hospice. He was born in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Thursday, March 29, 1928, to the late Delbert D. and Edith V. (Olson) Koon, the second of ten children. He married Nancy E. (Wolf) Koon in 1967 and she survives. Darrell is also survived by two sons, Jeff (Angie) Koon and Andy (Chrissy) Koon; six siblings, several nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings.

He attended Comstock Park High School until eleventh grade when he quit school at age 17 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. His World War II service extended from July 1945 to March 1949, stationed in Tsingtao, China, and also aboard the USS Estes, USS Benevolence, USS Whiteside and the USS Repose, earning the rank of HM3 (Hospital Mate 3rd). After the war, he attended Michigan State University on the GI Bill and earned a master’s degree in Business Administration.

He taught business courses in Coopersville where he also coached baseball, football and basketball. In 1957 he began his career at State Farm until his retirement in 1990. His hobbies included wood-carving, shipbuilding, reading, crossword puzzles, bowling and golf. He was also a member of the Napoleon Lions Club.

Services were held at the funeral home and interment took place at Napoleon Oak Grove Cemetery. Military honors were given by the Brooklyn American Legion Wilber-Bartlett Post #315. Contributions in his memory are directed to the Napoleon Lions Club.

The family wishes to extend their thanks to Henry Ford Home Hospice for their compassionate care these last few months. Arrangements by Arthur-Day Funeral Home, Michigan Center.