Helen Maxine Hicks, 95 of Brooklyn passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Maxine will be missed by her children, David and Barb Hicks, Susan and Ross Towbin, and grandson, Spencer Towbin. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Daniel Hicks.

Her final resting place is at Cadillac Memorial Gardens West in Garden City, Michigan.