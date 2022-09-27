Paul Victor Zysk, Jr., 75, of Somerset, passed away on September 15, 2022, at home. He was born on January 2, 1947, in Wyandotte, the son of Paul V. and Jane W. (Bokoski) Zysk, Sr. Paul married Linda Lou Ash on December 31, 1965, in Trenton and she preceded him in death on May 25, 2015. He graduated from Wyandotte Roosevelt High School in 1965. Paul lived in the Wyandotte, Riverview area until 2002 when he moved to Somerset. He was a salesman for Detroit Automatic Tooling, Inc. until he retired in 2011. Paul was a member of the Faith Baptist Church in Adrian. He enjoyed reading, golf, church choir, philanthropy, lake living, and boating.

Surviving are two sons, Ed (Beth) Zysk, and Dave (Jennifer) Zysk all of Cement City; four grandchildren, Eden (Jordan) Numbers of Addison, Olivia (Daniel) Kellogg of Cement City, Paul Zysk, III of Ironwood, Mich., and Natalie Zysk of St. Louis, Mo. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and an infant daughter, Holly Eden Zysk.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Cascades Humane Society or Henry Ford Jackson Perinatal Bereavement. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison. Condolences and words of comfort can be left at www.brownvanhemert.com.