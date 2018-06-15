Barbara Ann Gallinati, 94, of Brooklyn, passed away June 13, 2018.

Barb was born on May 24, 1924, at Clarklake the daughter of Richard and Pearl (Landis) Hardy. She married James Louis Gallinati on May 26, 1946, at Clarklake and he preceded her in death on October 4, 2006.

Barb was a member of the Brooklyn Presbyterian Church, of Brooklyn since 1956 and formerly served as the treasurer for 17 years.

Barb is survived by her children, James Lynn (Cindy) Gallinati of Rogers City, Mich., Barbara (Rex) Bernstein of Clarklake, and Robert (Trudi) Gallinati of Brooklyn; her grandchildren, Laurie (Robert) Burwell, A.J. Gallinati, Rick (Allison) Gallinati, Corey Bernstein, Jody (Eric) King, Megan Gallinati, Alexandra Gallinati, and Karleigh Gallinati; and her great-grandchildren, Jacob, Gavin, Avery, Alexander, and Eric. Barb is also survived by her special niece, Becky (Richard) Stone; and her special friends, Tom (Joan) Shultz and family, Susan (Joe) Harms and son Charlie, and the ladies of the Brooklyn Presbyterian Church. Besides her husband, James, Barb was preceded in death by one brother and two sisters.

Funeral services for Barb will be held on Monday, June 18, 2018, at 11 a.m. at the Brooklyn Presbyterian Church, Brooklyn. Visitation will be on Sunday from 6-8 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery, Brooklyn. Donations in Barb’s memory may be directed to the Brooklyn Presbyterian Church or to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice.

Arrangements by the Wetherby Funeral Home, Jackson