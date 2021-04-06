Joseph Ralph Ruocco, 61, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021. Joe’s family held a private gathering and service at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel.

He was born on May 10, 1959, in Mt. Vernon, NY, to Ralph and Joan (Vaccaro) Ruocco. Joe married, Kathy Groesbeck, on January 8, 1999, in Jackson, Mich. He will be remembered for his sweet tooth and love of movies. Joe was a loving family man, and a terrific role model, setting high standards for his children. He was very active in their lives, instilling traditional values, playing sports with them, and the piano. Joe was a very supportive husband. He enjoyed family weekend trips, hiking and sometimes camping. Any time spent with his family was well spent. Joe truly cherished the musical bond he had with his daughter, Amber. He will be greatly missed.

Joe is survived by his wife of 22 years, Kathy; his children, Jeff Ruocco of NY, Amber Ruocco (fiancé Josh Lida) of Fla., Kyle (Brittany) and Kayla Jackson both of Jackson, Mich.; his brother, Marc Ruocco; 10 grandchildren; his in-laws, Tim (Linda) Groesbeck and a special aunt, Arlene Camuglia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Joan Ruocco.

Memorial contributions may be given to the family for future designation.