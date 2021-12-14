Robert E. “Bob” Johns, of Arizona, formerly of Jackson, Mich., passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at the age of 81 years surrounded by the loving care of the staff at Pacifica Memory Care, Hospice and members of his family.

Bob is survived by his four daughters, Lori Neu, Vicki Stumberg (Doug), Robin Bies, Julie Johns; one son, Ryan Johns (Stephanie); sister, Sandra Shuster (Ron); 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lucille Belen; father, Al Johns and his first wife, Gail “Stormy” Johns.

Bob proudly served his country for 20 years, both in the Marines and Air Force; in addition to serving in the Air National Guard and working at the State Prison in Jackson. He was a long-time resident of Clark Lake and proud owner of the Clark Lake Lodge. Bob was a man of great passions and held strongly to his beliefs. Later in life, he found peace with Jesus and lived his life as a Seventh-day Adventist.

He enjoyed remodeling homes, spending time outdoors working on his garden, grooming his 40-acre property, and taking care of his beloved mother. Mr. Johns was cremated. His family and friends celebrate his life every day.

The family will receive friends at Hillcrest Memorial Park in the Oak Chapel on Saturday, December 18 at 11 a.m. with services beginning at 11:30 a.m., Reverend Larry Rubingh officiating, and military honors by the Jackson County American Legion Ritual Team. Interment will follow. Instead of sending flowers, contributions to Phoenix Children’s Foundation at GivetoPCH.org and reference “Robert Johns Memorial” or the Alzheimer’s Foundation would be appreciated.

Local arrangements under the care of Arthur-Day Funeral Home, Michigan Center (www.arthur-day.com).