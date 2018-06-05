Daniel P. Douglass, 57, of Lake LeAnn, Jerome, Mich., passed away on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at his home.

He was born on November 15, 1960, in Adrian, Mich., to Royal M. and Florence G. (McRobert) Douglass. He married Susan K. Carpenter on October 18, 1986, in Jackson, Mich., and she survives.

Dan graduated from Onsted High School in 1979. He owned and operated Douglass Construction Inc. for many years and then he owned and operated Foundations By Design, Inc. Dan enjoyed working on small engines and tractors, and he also enjoyed gardening.

Surviving besides his wife, Sue; is one daughter, Dani Douglass of Grand Rapids, Mich.; one son, Brandon Douglass of Lake LeAnn; one sister, Holly Douglass of Lake LeAnn; three brothers, Tom (Kay) Douglass of St. Louis, Mich., Tim (Sunday) Douglass of Adrian, Scott (Anita) Douglass of Hudson; seven nephews and ten nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 10, 2018, at the Somerset Beach Campground, 9822 Brooklawn Court, Somerset Center, Mich., with Pastor David Luke officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison, Mich. Memorial contributions are suggested to Somerset Beach Campground, Somerset Center, Mich.

Send condolences to the family at www.brownvanhemert.com