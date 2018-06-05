Cynthia “Cyndi” Sue Goddard-Kundrik, 54, of Edwardsville, Ill., passed away May 14, 2018, of a brain aneurysm and a stroke at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, Mo. She was born May 21, 1963, in Adrian, Mich. to Franklin and Helen (Knight) Goddard. Cyndi married Gregg Michael Kundrick in Toledo, Ohio on July 29, 29, 1994, and he survives.

Cyndi graduated from Columbia Central High School, Brooklyn, Mich. in 1981. She attended Eastern Michigan University and received her Bachelor of Arts degree from South Western Illinois, Belleview, Ill., in 2006.

Cyndi worked as a secretary paralegal for the law firm of Hawkins, Parnell, Thackston, and Young in St. Louis, Mo., at the time of her death.

Cyndi was survived by her husband, Gregg Kundrick; three sons, Michael, Matthew and Morgan Kundrick of Edwardsville, Ill; one sister, Rebecca Goddard-Vesely of San Rafael, New Mexico; three brothers, Kevin (Myra) Goddard of Onsted, David Goddard of White Lake and Douglas (Tikdem) Goddard of Bahrain; two brothers-in-law, Paul (Vicky) Kundrick of Jackson, Tenn., and Mark Kundrick of Ortonville, Mich. She was preceded in death by her brother, Tony Goddard, and brother-in-law Joe Kundrick.

Cyndi loved to travel, read, music, and attending or watching NASCAR races on TV. She loved her family very much and she loved to attend her son’s school activities. Cyndi will be missed by her family and friends and all who knew her.

According to her wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial will be held at a later date.