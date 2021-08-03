Dana Marie Prater, 60, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021. A private service will be held at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel, with the burial of ashes to take place at a later date.

She was born on August 18, 1960, in Tecumseh, Mich., to Donald and Phyllis (Diver) Scholl. She will be remembered as a strong woman, that raised a strong son. Dana was a free spirit that lived her life the way she wanted. She was employed at Cracker Barrel as a regional manager for many years. Through her position there, she was allowed world travel to visit other restaurant locations to supervise. Dana loved spending time with her family, especially her best friend “Sammy” the dog.

Dana is survived by her son, Nathan Prater and daughter-in-law, Kristy Hyatt; siblings, Debbie (Ken) Branch, Denny Scholl (Terri Blackmore), Duane (Diane) Scholl and Danny (Kat) Scholl; granddaughter, Madison Prater (fiancé Blake Small); and one grandson, Noah Hyatt; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

