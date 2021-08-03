Keith Alan Snead, 65, of Addison, Mich., passed away surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at ProMedica Charles and Virginia Hickman Hospital in Adrian, Mich.

Keith was born on May 27, 1956, in Adrian, Mich., to Cecil and Leona Snead. Keith graduated from Addison High School in 1974, and worked for General Products in Jackson, Mich., from 1974 to 2006, when the company closed. He spent the last several years working for Legends Manufacturing in Jackson, Mich., as a production supervisor.

In 1989, Keith married Leslie Fischer. They met as teenagers at Devils Lake and were married for 32 years.

Keith is survived by his loving wife, Leslie; sons, Nicholas (Stephany Trujillo) and Matthew (Ashley Spencer). He is also survived by his brothers, Darwin Snead (Carol), Jeffrey Snead (Sandy), and sister, Lisa Callahan (Patrick Surbrook), as well as many nieces and nephews, loving relatives and friends.

Besides spending time with family and friends, Keith was an avid outdoor sportsman and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and golfing. He was a member of the Addison Gun Club, an excellent golfer, and a huge dog lover.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home, 122 N. Steer St., Addison, Mich., from 3 to 7 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lutheran Church of the Lakes, 8800 U.S. Hwy. 223, Addison, MI 49220.

Send condolences to the family at www.brownvanhemert.com.