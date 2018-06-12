Obituary Details

Dale D. Brown

Dale D. Brown, 65, of Norvell, passed away June 6, 2018, at home. He is survived by two sons, Douglas D. Brown and Aaron B. Smith; grandchildren, Amber Brown and Shelby Smith; great-grandchildren, McKenzie and Trenton; mother, Minnie E. Brown; brother, Randy (Beth) Brown; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Dorris Brown; aunt, Lorene ‘Pete’ Stephens; and special grandmother, Mary Sampson. Dale was a graduate of Ypsilanti High School and retired after a long career at Gunthers Transport as an over-the-road truck driver. He loved riding his Harley-Davidson. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date.