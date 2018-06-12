Dale D. Brown, 65, of Norvell, passed away June 6, 2018, at home. He is survived by two sons, Douglas D. Brown and Aaron B. Smith; grandchildren, Amber Brown and Shelby Smith; great-grandchildren, McKenzie and Trenton; mother, Minnie E. Brown; brother, Randy (Beth) Brown; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Dorris Brown; aunt, Lorene ‘Pete’ Stephens; and special grandmother, Mary Sampson. Dale was a graduate of Ypsilanti High School and retired after a long career at Gunthers Transport as an over-the-road truck driver. He loved riding his Harley-Davidson. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date.