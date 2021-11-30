JoAnne (Watts) Dew was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Monday, November 22, 2021, at the age of 72. She was born on August 26, 1949, in

Montgomery, Ala., to Ralph Douglas and Lois (Foster) Watts. She married her high school sweetheart, Danny Dew, on April 26, 1968.

Together, they had two daughters. JoAnne was a devoted mother, Mee-maw, and great-Mee-maw. She found great joy in owning and operating Floral Fantasy in Clinton, Mich. She retired from the Jackson Police Department where she made many dear friends.

JoAnne was a long-time member of Heart O’ The Lakes United Brethren Church. She, most recently, was a well-loved member of Loomis Park Baptist Church. JoAnne loved spending time in the kitchen cooking for her family and friends. She enjoyed knitting and sewing, especially for her grandchildren. Her goal in life was to make someone smile or laugh every day.

She is survived by her two daughters, Terri (Allen) Eichenberg and Celia

(Randy) Wilkinson; 11 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. Two sisters, Marie Monnier and Patricia Hartuniewicz (The Watts Girls).

JoAnne was proceeded in death by her mama, daddy, and brother Douggie.

Her practical jokes and witty personality will be missed. Despite her challenges, her outlook on life was joyful. If asked how she was doing, she would almost always respond, “Hunky Dory Dandy.”

As was her request, cremation has taken place. Visitation will be on December 3, 2021, at Dignity Memorial Funeral Home, 1806 E. Michigan Ave., Jackson, MI 49204 from 4 to 6 p.m. A celebration of life, with Pastor Rich Zawadski officiating, will take place at Loomis Park Baptist Church on Saturday, December 4, 2021. Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. The service will be at noon with a luncheon to follow.