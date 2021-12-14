Raymond Lee Webb, 66, passed away December 12, 2021, at home with his family present. Ray’s family and friends will gather on Thursday, December 16, 2021, from 10 a.m. – noon at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel. His funeral service will immediately follow at noon at the funeral home. Pastor Phil Jones will officiate. Burial at Lenawee Hills Memorial Gardens, Tecumseh, Mich., will immediately follow.

Ray was born on September 19, 1955, in Dearborn, Mich., to Herman and Thelma (Mallette) Webb. He married Patricia Rapnicki on October 16, 1982. Ray had a long career with the Michigan Department of Corrections, starting out at what is now known as the Huron Valley Women’s Correctional Facility and retiring from the Gus Harrison Regional Facility in Adrian, Michigan in 2011.

Ray will be missed by his wife, Patricia; his son, David (Amanda) Webb and his daughter, Sarah Webb; siblings, Dennis (Kim) Webb; Bryan (Sherrie) Webb; Kevin Webb; Virginia (Jeff) Doreen and Karen Webb; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. Please leave a message of comfort for Raymond’s family or sign his guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.