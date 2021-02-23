Clara Irene Adams of Liberty Township, Mich., passed away on February 20, 2021, at Henry Ford Allegiance Health. She was born on October 17, 1935, in Jackson, Mich., to Thomas and Irene (Chambers) Fillmore.

Clara is survived by two children, Charlotte (Michael) Finnegan, and Chuck (Karre) Adams; four grandchildren, Erin (Noah Fulmor) Finnegan, Matthew Finnegan, Shelby (Danny) Harshbarger, and Avery Adams; three great-grandchildren, Alexander Finnegan, Tristan Finnegan, and Lincoln Harshbarger; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in passing by her parents; her husband, Charles William “Bill” Adams; three brothers, Thomas Herbert, and Richard; and one sister, Marie.

Clara graduated from North Adams High School in 1954. She loved cooking and gardening and her zealous overplanting lead to the creation of Adams Farm. She was a partner alongside her husband Bill and worked diligently to make Adams Farm and Greenhouse a success. Clara was also involved in the community, having been the Liberty Township Clerk and then Board of Review for a total of 45 years. She also was the department superintendent for the Jackson County Fair and an officer at the Tops Chapter 1035, Liberty Bells Extension Club and the founder of the Beaus and Bells 4H club.

In years prior, Clara worked at the Ned Towns Funeral Home in Hanover and North Adams. She also was a cook at a restaurant at Ferguson Corners and worked at MetLife in Jackson. She was a good neighbor and always willing to lend a helping hand. She catered many events such as weddings, graduations and helped out at the Rust ”N” Dust days. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and they made it to 43 states and three countries.

A visitation for family and friends will be held at the Hampton Funeral Home in Hanover on Thursday, February 25, 2021, from 2 to 6 p.m. Due to current COVID restrictions, 25 people will be allowed inside at a time and masks are required. A private service will take place on Friday and interment will follow in the Horton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make memorial contributions to their local food pantry. A celebration of Life to honor Clara will be held at the family farm on July 10, 2021. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guestbook and/or send a condolence to the family.