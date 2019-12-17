Betty S. Bruce

Betty Sue Bruce, a woman who was dearly loved by many, entered the gates of heaven on December 8, 2019. She is survived by her beloved husband, Raymond, of 58 years, as well as her three children, Amy (Mark) Blackgrove, David (Stephanie) Bruce and Carolyn Bruce. She also left behind eight adoring grandchildren, Drayton, Hailee, Drew, Camryn, Reece, Carter, Cara and Cade; and two great-grandchildren, Parker and Blakely. She was preceded in death by her parents, Auty and Effie Hill and her brother, Doug. She is survived by her brother, Carl and sister, Connie.

Betty served as a pastor’s wife for 28 years at First Baptist Church in Brooklyn, Mich., and for 10 years at Hale Baptist Church in Michigan. She was involved in every aspect of the ministry, teaching Sunday School, designing bulletin boards, and creating weekly church bulletins. Betty and her husband have been members of Fellowship Baptist Church since 2008. She worked in the Columbia School District as a well-respected bookkeeper for 38 years.

Betty loved gardening, baking, hosting, and celebrating the holidays, especially the Christmas season. She found comfort in the companionship of her many pets. Her love for her family was stronger than her love for anything else except Jesus Christ. She will be remembered by her family and friends for a joyful and serving heart in every circumstance.

Betty’s family and friends will gather Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel in Brooklyn. Her funeral service will be held at Fellowship Baptist Church 3200 Reed Road, Clarklake, Mich., on Friday, December 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. where family and friends will gather from 10 a.m. until time of service. A private burial will take place following the conclusion of the service. Memorial contributions are suggested to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home or Fellowship Baptist Church Missionary Fund. Please leave a message of comfort for Betty’s family at 877-231-7900 or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.