Patricia Ann Robards, 83, of Chelsea, Mich., died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Chelsea Retirement Community. She was born March 17, 1937, in Waterloo Township, the daughter of Joseph S. & Geraldine B. (Curry) Siegrist.

Pat graduated from Grass Lake High School in 1955 and remained in contact with many of her childhood friends through the years. Pat was a beloved mother and grandmother. As a mother, she was always there to help her children in any way possible. As a grandmother, she never missed a grandchild’s special day. She was special to each one of her grandchildren and was affectionately known among the grandkids as “Grandma Grape”, as she always had frozen grapes for a snack in the freezer.

Pat was a life-long volunteer in the Chelsea community. She gave countless hours of service to the schools, to the community, and to her church. She volunteered as president of the Chelsea Athletic Boosters and was a devoted member of the First Congregational Church. She was an example of selfless service to all. Most recently she was a resident at The Pines Apartments in Chelsea where she had many dear friends. She enjoyed being involved in the on-site activities and playing euchre on Monday evenings.

Patricia was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Joan; her parents, Joseph and Geraldine (Curry) Siegrist and her siblings, Richard, Barbara and Bernita. She is survived by her children, Dawn Robards, Tony (Donna) Robards, Becky Clark, Shari Robards and Joyce (Jason) Pierson; along with eight grandchildren, Nathan Clark, Joshua Clark, Zachary Pierson, Jennifer Pierson, Wesley Pierson, Alex Pierson, Adam Robards, and Melissa Robards and seven great-grandchildren.

Our family thanks all those who have loved our mother through the years. She loved her community and all those who surrounded her. She will be greatly missed.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the First Congregational Church in Chelsea, with Rev. Dr. Barbara Edema officiating. Masks will be required. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Congregational Church, 121 E. Middle St., Chelsea, MI 48118. Arrangements were entrusted to Cole Funeral Chapel.