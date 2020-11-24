Charles William Maurer, 72, passed away suddenly Saturday, November 14, 2020. He was born on February 4, 1948, in Hackensack, New Jersey to Charles and Irene (Egan) Maurer. Chuck married the love of his life, Judith Nunez, on March 10, 1973, in Michigan City, Ind. He will be remembered for his passion of banking in the community for 48 years. Chuck retired from Onsted State Bank in 2014 as president, but he continued to serve on the Board of Directors. He was also employed at Bank of Lenawee, Southern Michigan Bank & Trust, and the Old Kent Bank. Chuck graduated from Spring Arbor University. He participated as a Board Member of the Hillsdale Community Health Center for 14 years, a member of the Kiwanis Club of Hillsdale, a Board Member of the Hillsdale Prep Academy, and a member of the Rotary Club of Hillsdale. Chuck was a former parishioner of St. Anthony Catholic Church of Hillsdale. He also frequented the Big Boy Breakfast Club, which gathered every Saturday morning. Chuck was an avid golfer and enjoyed socializing. He truly loved his grandsons and was a doting husband and father. Chuck was a man of strength, principle, faith, and courage. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Chuck is survived by his wife of 47 years, Judith; his daughter, Jenna (Mark) Chmielewski; siblings, Rich (Marge) Maurer, of Peru, Ind.; Renee (John) Lee of Indianapolis, Ind.; Ann (Dick) Carr, of Bochum, Germany; Nancy Pinard of New Palestine, Ind.; and Patty (Scott) Henderson, of Indianapolis, Ind.; grandchildren, Sam (Emily) Chmielewski, Chris Abbey; Brennen Abbey and Zac Chmielewski; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Irene.

Chuck’s family and friends will gather Saturday, November 28, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Rita Catholic Church, Brooklyn with a Mass to follow at 11 a.m. Fr. Tom Helfrich, GSFS will serve as celebrant. Due to the latest COVID restrictions – masks and social distancing is required. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Brooklyn Food Pantry. Please leave a message of comfort for Chuck’s family or sign his guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.