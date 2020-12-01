Alonzo James “Jim” Eaton, 86, of Addison, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at The Oasis at Adrian Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

He was born on December 24, 1933, in Coleman, Mich., to Alonzo J. and Juanita (Echler) Eaton. He married Catherine D. Irelan on June 12, 1954 in Cement City, Mich., and she survives. Jim lived most of his life in the Addison area. He graduated from Addison High School in 1952. Jim was employed at Jackson Drop Forge, in Jackson, for 32 years, retiring in 1985. He also farmed all his life. He was a former member of the Cement City Baptist Church and a current member of Heart O’ The Lakes Church in Brooklyn. He was a member of the Antique Tractor and Engine Association in Adrian.

Surviving besides his wife, Catherine, is one daughter, Debbie (Daniel) Rubley of Adrian, three sons, John (Peggy) Eaton of Cement City, Carl (Leslie) Eaton of Addison, James Eaton and his significant other, Julie Murray of Lambertville, Mich.; twelve grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren; two sisters, Joyce Rubley of Camden and Alice Getting; several nieces nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Harry Eaton and one sister, Betty Hubbel.

Funeral Services were held at 1 Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison, with Pastor Cyle Young officiating. Burial took place in Somerset Center Cemetery in Somerset Center, Mich. The visitation was from noon – 1 p.m. on Monday until the time of the service at the funeral home.