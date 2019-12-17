Carlene Johns, 91, of Wolf Lake, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Monday, December 9, 2019, at Henry Ford Allegiance Health. Carlene is survived by her beloved family, her best friend and husband of 70 years, David Johns; two sons, Jeffrey Johns of Grass Lake and Gary (Janet) Johns of Brooklyn; daughter-in-law, Ronda Johns of Wolf Lake; five grandchildren, Abby (Adrian) Short, Michael (Lindsay) Johns, Anne Johns, Matthew (Raelyn) Johns and Thomas (Gentri) Johns; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Donna Myers; many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Scott in 2013; daughter-in-law, Amy in 2005; parents, Carl and Alice Gaunt; siblings, Marilyn Fransted, Nancy Martin and James Gaunt.

Carlene was a 1946 graduate of Napoleon High School. She worked several jobs throughout her life; as a secretary at Napoleon High, alongside David as owner and operator of David’s Inn Tavern, later they owned Franklin Street Market, then retiring from the offices of Kelly Temporary Services. She and David enjoyed spending time at their Wolf Lake home. Carlene had a strong conviction to family; she was an amazing wife, mother and grandmother. She was always there to follow her children and grandchildren’s activities throughout their educational and sporting activities and beyond. She will be remembered by all for her warm smile and caring ways.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Carlene’s life was held at Arthur-Day Funeral Home in Michigan Center on Sunday, December 15, 2019. For those who wish, contributions in her memory to the American Cancer Society or American Heart Association would be appreciated (www.arthur-day.com).