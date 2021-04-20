Gary L. Myers ‘Coach Myers’

Gary L. Myers, 75, passed away April 10, 2021, at the Cedars in McPherson, Kans. He was born June 25, 1945, in Flint, Mich., to Glenn L. and Dorothy (McDaniel) Myers. He graduated in 1963 from Bendle High School in Burton, Mich., where he played football, basketball and baseball as well as participating in the band as a trumpet player. After high school, he attended Spring Arbor College where he played baseball and basketball. It was during his senior year that he met Dianne Wiselogel and they were married in August 1967 in Parma, Mich.

After graduating in 1967, he went on to teach junior high science at Columbia Central schools in Brooklyn, Mich. He was also the high school baseball coach, assistant football coach and junior high basketball coach. During this time, they were blessed with three children, Grant, Aaron and Lisa. In August of 1978, the family moved to Hillsboro, Kans., where Gary accepted a teaching and coaching position at Tabor College. After retirement in 2001, he and Dianne began spending their winters in Tucson, Ariz., where they met many new friends.

In 1996, Gary was officially diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. Because of this, he and Dianne later moved to McPherson, Kans., to the Cedars where he was able to get the care he needed and to be closer to their son Grant. Survivors include his wife, Dianne Myers of McPherson, Kans.; sons, Grant (Cari) Myers of McPherson, Aaron (Consuelo) Myers of Marion, S. Dak.; daughter, Lisa (Travis) Schmidt of Fairview, Okla.; sister, Gwen (Malcolm) Hall of Cookeville, Tenn., eight grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Dorothy Myers; brother, Richard Myers and sister, Sara Myers.

A celebration of life service was held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Hillsboro M.B. Church, Hillsboro, Kans., with Pastor Mike Justice officiating. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Hillsboro M.B. Church. Memorials may be given to Fellowship of Christians Athletes or Parkinson’s Disease Foundation in the care of Jost Funeral Home P.O. Box 266 Hillsboro, KS 67063. Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com