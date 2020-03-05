His legacy . . . Nicholas Adam Penix, 32, passed away on March 1, 2020. He was born on August 12, 1987, in Ypsilanti, Mich., to Randy and Kerri (Hennells) Penix. Nick married the love of his life, Sonia Marina Rodriguez, on July 9, 2016, in Brooklyn, Mich. Nick was an amazing, loving husband, Papi, and family man with a great love for Jesus. He had an outgoing personality with an amazing smile and eyes of kindness. Nick was adored by all that knew him, and he will be remembered by his friends as P-unit. He loved living, life, having fun and making memories with his family. Nick will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

His family . . . Nick will be missed by his wife, Sonia; his children, Joaquin Rodriguez Penix and Isela Muniz Penix; his parents, Kerri (Mike) Thomasson, Randy (Katie) Penix; grandparents, Annalou Penix and Tom Hennells; brothers, Ryan (Kelly) Penix, Michael (Jaime Disbrow) Penix, and Joshua Thomasson; nieces and nephews, Tatiana, Iliana, Bryce, Liam, Cruz, Ava, Dylan, Lauren, Leah and Emma; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Wayne Penix, and grandmother, Elizabeth Hennells.

His farewell . . . Nick’s family and friends gathered together Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 4–8 p.m. and Friday, March 6, 2020, from 10–11:00 a.m. at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel. His Farewell was held at 11 a.m. at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel with the burial to follow at Highland Cemetery, Brooklyn, Mich. Pastor Drew Woods will serve as celebrant. Memorial contributions may be given to the family for future designation. Please leave a message of comfort for Nick’s family at 877-231-7900 or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.