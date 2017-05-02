Verla Eileen McMichael, 85, of Adrian, died May 2, 2017, at Provincial House.

She was born Aug. 10, 1931, in Tecumseh to Verl and Eileen (Richardson) Miller. She had been employed by Irving Shaw Jr. prosecutor’s office for 26 years. Verla enjoyed music, dancing, clogging, and attending her grandchildren’s sporting events and plays. She was a member of the Gateway Community Church in Onsted. Verla was a 25 year cancer survivor.

Verla is survived by her children, Sandra (Bob) Adams of Onsted, Timothy (Jill) McMichael of Harriman, Tenn., Thomas (Gloria) McMichael of Onsted, and Joanne Holly of Adrian; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Charles Miller; and two sisters, Virginia MacGregor and Jeanette Heimerdinger.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, May 10, 2017, at 11 a.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home, Adrian with her sons, Pastor Tim and Pastor Tom McMichael officiating. Burial will be in Franklin Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 9, 2017, from 3-7 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home, Adrian. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Gateway Community Church.

Envelopes are available at the Anderson Funeral Home, Adrian.