Patrick James O’Rourke, 84, of Perry, Ohio, was the son of Eugene and Gertrude (Brooks) O ‘Rourke, was born on January 26, 1938, in Jackson, Mich., and passed away May 28, 2022, at Tri Point Medical Center in Concord Township.

Patrick was a graduate of Brooklyn High School and Michigan State University. He was a horticulturist for Cuyahoga Community College for over 30 years. He was a devoted husband, son, father and grandfather. Patrick enjoyed traveling, sports, and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Gale (Day) O’Rourke; sons, Gary (Ellen) O’Rourke, Larry (Doraliza) O’Rourke; daughter, Laura (Ron Kraudel) O’Rourke; grandchildren, Brittany (Aaron), Brandi, Justin, Katie, Samantha, Shannon and Gavin; and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Cheryl O’Rourke.

Graveside services are open to family and friends and will be held at Jefferson Cemetery in Brooklyn, Mich., at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 1.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Patrick’s name to the American Cancer Society, 10501 Euclid Avenue Cleveland, OH 44106.